Non-Alcoholic Steaming Hot Holiday Punch
3 cups apple juice
3 cups orange juice
6 cups cranberry juice cocktail
3⁄4 cup maple syrup
2 teaspoons powdered sugar
1.5 teaspoons ground cinnamon
3⁄4 teaspoon ground cloves
3⁄4 teaspoon nutmeg
Cinnamon sticks
Combine all the ingredients in a very large, heavy pan, except cinnamon sticks.
Bring to a boil and turn to simmer for few minutes. You can put the ingredients in a crockpot after it has boiled and keep warm over low heat.
Cinnamon sticks are optional but make a very pretty addition as stirrers in steaming hot mugs of punch.
Recipe from www.floras-hideout.com.