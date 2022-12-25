Non-Alcoholic Steaming Hot Holiday Punch

3 cups apple juice

3 cups orange juice

6 cups cranberry juice cocktail

3⁄4 cup maple syrup

2 teaspoons powdered sugar

1.5 teaspoons ground cinnamon

3⁄4 teaspoon ground cloves

3⁄4 teaspoon nutmeg

Cinnamon sticks

Combine all the ingredients in a very large, heavy pan, except cinnamon sticks.

Bring to a boil and turn to simmer for few minutes. You can put the ingredients in a crockpot after it has boiled and keep warm over low heat.

Cinnamon sticks are optional but make a very pretty addition as stirrers in steaming hot mugs of punch.

Recipe from www.floras-hideout.com.