Non-Alcoholic Pina Colada

(one serving)

2 ounces coconut cream

1.5 ounces crushed pineapple

1 ounce pineapple juice

1⁄4 cup crushed ice

1 orange slice

1 maraschino cherry

Place all ingredients in a blender and blend at high setting until smooth…about 30 seconds.

Strain into highball or collins glass and garnish with orange slice and cherry.

Recipe from www.floras-hideout.com.