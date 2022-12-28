New Year’s Eve events in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — People are preparing all over the Hub City to welcome in the new year.

New Year’s Eve events are happening all throughout the Hub City, including at the E-Gamers Cafe. There, gamers are able to come for a discounted rate and get a day pass from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m., also with a watch party starting at 7 p.m.

While some may gather to play more digital games, others are getting active with a balloon release at Ritz Magic Wheels. There will be two sessions ending with a balloon release: the kid’s session from noon until 6 p.m., and the adult session from 7 p.m. until midnight.

And First Baptist Church of Bemis opens it doors to the public for a new experience.

“We’re going to gather in the Fellowship Hall at nine o’clock and have some games, some fun things to do,” said Pastor John Gaters. “And of course, we’re Baptist, so there’ll be lots of food and just have a good time together. And 11:30, we’re going to move into the sanctuary and do our candlelight service.”

Meanwhile, in a different part of the Hub City, members and their guests will gather for a sold-out live performance at the Elks Lodge 192.

“We are having a New Year’s Eve event Saturday evening,” said O. Wayne Woods. “Starting at seven, it’s going to feature entertainment with the Kimberlie Helton Band, and we’re having hors d’oeuvres, party favors, champagne, dancing.”

Starting at 8 p.m., Hub City Brewing will also offer a fun night, for those 18 and up, of dancing, beverage specials, and a complimentary champagne toast to bring in the new year.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.