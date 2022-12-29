Large police presence reported at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital

JACKSON, Tenn.–A developing story after reports of large law enforcement presence at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital late Thursday evening.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received several calls after 8 p.m. from tipsters of a large presence of law enforcement personnel at the hospital following unconfirmed reports of a shooting there.

Our crews saw caution tape near the door of the Emergency Room entrance and a large presence of police officers congregated around the door.

Units from multiple law enforcement agencies such as Madison County Sheriffs Office, Jackson Police Department, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol were on the scene. We reached out to these agencies as well as leaders with the hospital and are awaiting official details.

