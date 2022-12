Hot Mulled Cider

Hot Mulled Cider

1⁄2 cup brown sugar

1 dash salt

2 quarts cider

1 teaspoon whole allspice

1 teaspoon whole cloves

1 (3”) cinnamon stick

1 dash nutmeg

Combine sugar, salt and cider. Tie spices in cheese cloth and add to the cider. Slowly bring to a boil.

Cover and simmer 20 minutes. Remove spices and serve hot with orange slice floaters and cinnamon sticks.

Serving size- 10.

Recipe from www.floras-hideout.com.