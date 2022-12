Fireside Cran-Apple Tea

1.5 cups cranberry juice

1.5 cups water

4 herbal tea bags (cinnamon apple)

4 cinnamon sticks

1/3 cup brown sugar

In med saucepan, bring cranberry juice and water to boil. Add tea bags and cinnamon sticks.

Remove from heat, cover and steep for 5 minutes.

Place cinnamon sticks in preheated mugs. Add brown sugar to tea mixture, stir untilĀ dissolved. Pour hot tea into mugs.

Serving size is 4.

Recipe from www.floras-hideout.com.