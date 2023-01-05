First aid kits essential in the event of disaster, severe weather

JACKSON, Tenn. — With severe weather hard to predict, disaster can strike at any time. And that’s why it’s best to always be prepared.

“We don’t want to be in reactionary mode,” said Brad Greer, CEO of DrySee. “We see news stories of people cleaning off grocery shelves of non-perishables and healthcare items. Prepare with first aid kits obviously, and if you have a multilevel home, have one on each level.”

From tornadoes to snow and ice storms, having a first aid kit ready to go could make a stressful situation a little more manageable.

But Greer says it might surprise you how many people don’t have one ready.

“The CDC says that 48% of Americans have zero first aid kits in their home, and the number is even larger in that fewer people have that first aid kit in their car,” said Greer.

Greer says there is a list of items needed for the first aid kit, and having a DrySee bandage — a bandage that indicates when it is time to change it — should be on that list.

“Bandages, dressings, antibiotic ointments, alcohol wipes,” Greer said. “They change color if there is any intrusion by water, ice, or snow. That helps you know when it is time to change your bandage if you have a wound and you are awaiting emergency care.”

Along with a kit, these items should be packed and ready to go to grab in the instance of a disaster.

“Have extra gloves, coats, mittens, flashlights, batteries, headlamps that you can wear in case you lose power at night, as well as extra water and snacks,” Greer said.

The CDC has a checklist on what should be inside of your first aid kit, and Greer says there are plenty of places to find a pre-made kit.

“You can find first aid kits at Amazon, Walmart, but those three places should give you some data on what to have in those kits and how to be prepared,” said Greer.

Click here for a list of resources for emergency kit preparations.

For more local news, click here.