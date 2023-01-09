Most ‘Instagrammable’ Tennessee tourist attractions revealed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Social media users looking to travel to their next photogenic destination may not need to leave the state.

New research is revealing the most “Instagrammable” tourist attractions in Tennessee.

Family Destinations Guide recently analyzed hashtag data to determine which tourist hotspots in the state were most popular on Instagram.

Taking the top spot is Elvis Presley’s Graceland, the King of Rock ‘n Roll’s estate located in Memphis. Graceland has more related hashtags on Instagram than any other tourist attraction in the state. Graceland reports over half a million visitors per year, a number that will likely rise after the success of the 2022 blockbuster film.

Second place goes to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, straddling the border between east Tennessee and North Carolina.

Dollywood, the theme park partly-owned by country music legend Dolly Parton, took the third spot.

Coming in at fourth is the ‘home of the Blues,’ Beale Street. Located in the heart of Memphis, the street is lined with shops and nightclubs that played a significant role in the history of black culture.

Finally, rounding out the top five is the Grand Ole Opry, the Nashville-based venue famous for its dedication to honoring country music.

