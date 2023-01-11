Families receive free food in Crockett County

ALAMO, Tenn. — The Northwest TN Economic Development Council, in cooperation with the United States Department of Agriculture, held a mobile food distribution Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 in Crockett County.

Products were distributed at 142 Conley Road in Alamo, at the Family Resource Center, with residents scheduled to pick up their commodities according to their last name.

Residents whose last names begin with letters A-H picked up their food at the scheduled time.

“Today we are distributing food under a program called TEFAP, which is Temporary Emergency Food Assistance Program, and it’s through USDA,” said Crockett County Service Manager Theresa Powell. “The food is distributed quarterly in the months of, usually, April, July, October, and January.”

For those with last names beginning with letters I-Z, commodities will be available on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 11.

For more information, call (731) 696-2871.

