The Hearth restaurant reopens in Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — One local city welcomes back a favorite option for dining in town.

The Hearth has officially reopened under new ownership at 613 North Lindell Street in Martin.

According to a social media post, customers can expect a lot of changes, including new renovations. The post also says the restaurant is reopening as a buffet, with plans to include breakfast options at a later date.

The Hearth is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, click here to visit their Facebook page or call (731) 587-9700.

For more local news, click here.