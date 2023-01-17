Williams Auditorium shares upcoming event series

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A local performance venue is sharing their upcoming schedule of events.

Williams Auditorium, located at 634 East Main Street in Henderson, is offering a wide range of entertainment to enjoy over the next few months.

Guests can experience everything from musicians, comedians, tribute artists and more.

The next show coming up on Friday, January 27, will be a tribute to Don Knotts, starring his daughter, Karen Knotts. This show is being described as a must-see for fans of the late actor or fans of “The Andy Griffith Show.”

The venue’s 2023 series will continue with “A Mowtown Valentine” on February 11, with more than 10 other events to follow throughout the first half of the year.

