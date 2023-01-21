Pet of the Week: Carter

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Carter!

Are you looking for your best friend, cuddle buddy, and adventure partner? Look no further than Carter!











This sweet boy is almost 7-months-old and weighs 45 lbs. Carter is all love!

His favorite part of the day is when his people come home. He would love nothing more, than to run and go on all of the adventures.

Carter loves all animals and children. He is crate trained, almost fully housebroken, fully vetted, and neutered.

He patiently waits for his person to find and love him forever; could it be you?

If you are interested in adopting Carter or any of the other available dogs, contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778.

You can also visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email herowestrescue@gmail.com.