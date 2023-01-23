Jan Rhodes appointed director of JSCC’s Savannah-Hardin Co. Center

JACKSON, Tenn. — Following an extensive search to fill the position, a new director has been announced for Jackson State Community College’s Savannah-Hardin County Center.

A news release states Jan Rhodes has been appointed to the position by Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Jennifer Lopes.

The release says Rhodes brings over two decades of internal experience to the role, as her career began at the center shortly after its opening in 1998.

“Jan has a plethora of knowledge from her long-standing career at the center and with that, has many innovative ideas that will prove transformative under her direction,” Dr. Lopes said. “I am pleased to see the changes that Jan has already implemented and look forward to seeing the impact she will have on the community through the center.”

Rhodes is a 37-year resident of Savannah, and serves as a community liaison for JSCC to local government, business owners, and other community stakeholders.

“It is truly an honor to be named the Director of the Savannah-Hardin County Center, a place I hold near and dear to my heart,” said Rhodes. “I have worked closely with the former director the entirety of my career and plan to continue her legacy of going above and beyond for our students. I have some innovative ideas coming to fruition soon and I look forward to continuing to provide the excellent, career-centered education JSCC has become known for in our community.”

Rhodes began her career at the center as a Learning Center Resource Clerk before moving into a Learning Center Specialist role, and most recently served as acting director of the center following the retirement of the late Meda Falls in May 2022.

