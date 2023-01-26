Luncheon marks end of $10 tax

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — One county celebrated with a lunch.

The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce held a luncheon to recognize the removal of the $10 wheel tax.

In 2000, a $10 wheel tax was put in place to construct and develop the Carroll County Thousand Acre Recreational Lake.

Carroll County Mayor Joseph Butler says Thursday was really a day to honor those that made the vision of the lake come true.

“But we really wanted to honor people like Mayor Dale Kelley who was the visionary behind this,” Butler said. “It’s important that we celebrate when that is actually done. So in a small way, that $10 back into the pockets of Carroll Countians each year.”

The tax was removed officially on December 31.

Butler thanked state officials and others for their efforts in getting the lake done.

