Mostly Cloudy And Breezy Again

Weather Update: Thursday January 26 —

Clouds continue dominating the skies this morning, We are still under the influence of a broad upper level low pressure system located in the Great Lakes region this morning. A weak trough is swinging through the Ohio and Tennessee Valley this morning. There has been a couple instances of spotty light sprinkles, sleet or flurries, which will be possible through this morning and early afternoon. High pressure currently centered around the Red River Valley in Oklahoma and Northeast Texas will slide east towards the lower Mississippi River Valley and Old South by later this afternoon and Evening.



Tonight Thru Friday.

Skies will be clearing out from west to east this evening followed by falling temperatures. Winds will also finally relax a bit becoming light, which might lead to a fairly cold and frosty start to the day on Friday. Speaking of High pressure. It will keep skies clear on Friday, and eventually pick the flow aloft up out the southwest, this will aid in pushing temps back into 50s, perhaps mid 50s.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell