Grant helps local county go green with new equipment

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A local county is going green with new equipment.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced a grant to be given to the Chester County Solid Waste Department. The grant was for a skid loader.

The recycle hub works with 14 cities and counties, over 300 businesses, and 25 schools and colleges.

The grant was for 50,000 given by the Department of Environment and Conservation.

