Tennesseans invited to participate in Tree Day 2023

—Tennesseans invited to take part in Tree Day.

According to a release from the Tennessee Environmental Council, Tennessee residents may have the opportunity to help the environment while beautifying their properties.

The ninth annual Tennessee Tree Day event will take place on March 18, 2023.

Tennessee residents are asked to reserve trees ahead of time for the event. Participating residents will then be well equipped to take part in the special planting day.

Trees are available for reservation now through February 26. There is a small fee for the trees.

Ten species of native trees will be available for reservation. Those species will include elderberry, flowering dogwood, cherry bark oak, white oak, pecan, tulip poplar, Virginia pine, and indigo bush. The trees are available on a first come first serve basis.

The ultimate goal of the event is to have 100,000 trees planted that day.

In a statement from the release, Jeffrie Barrie, CEO of TEC, said “Our goal is to plant 100,000 native trees in March, and everyone is invited to help us achieve this.” Barrie continued, “The benefits to our families, environment, and communities are immediate and will last for generations when we come together to plant trees,”

In a statement from the release, State Forester, David Arnold, said “Planting a tree is one of the simplest acts Tennesseans can do to improve the environment they live in.” Arnold continued by saying, “We are proud to support Tennessee Environmental Council’s Tree Day by providing high quality, locally adapted seedlings grown at our East Tennessee Nursery. I encourage all who participate in sharing the experience with our youth to teach them the importance and foresight of this simple act.”

Those who would like to participate can visit the website at www.tectn.org/tennesseetreeday to reserve their trees and find a pick up location.

