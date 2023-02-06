87th annual Bible Lectureship underway at local university

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A local university is holding an annual, week-long event.

The 87th annual Bible Lectureships kicked off at Freed-Hardeman University on Sunday. Thousands of people traveled to Henderson for it.

“I think it’s an opportunity for a shot in the arm. Just to be, there’s so much bad news, and to be able to focus on good things and to be equipped to better serve others. We try to be very intentional about making sure everyone is included. And so there’s programs for teenagers, for children, and for our student’s, of course, they come first,” said Doug Burleson, the Lectureship Director.

Over 2,000 guest arrived on campus yesterday from over 30 states and 12 countries.

There are classes, lectures, and community work opportunities available to guests throughout the week.

“It’s a spiritual feast. It’s a time to encourage and be encouraged, to build relationships. It’s like a big family reunion. We hope it blesses our community. You know, the ideas that we come together and leave encouraged. We want to share what we’ve gained here with our friends back home,” Burleson said.

You do not have to attend the event or lectures in person. Freed-Hardeman has multiple ways to still be a part of the lectureship event.

“Well a great opportunity to participate without actually coming to Henderson, you can watch online. And this year, there are four cameras and it’s HD. It might be a little scary when some of us are speaking, but we just want everyone to know that they can join us online or in person,” Burleson said.

Freed-Hardeman’s Bible Lectureships will last the remainder of the week. You are still able to register for the event on Freed-Hardeman’s campus.

