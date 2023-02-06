LIVE: Gov. Bill Lee holds State of the State address

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee is set to give the annual State of the State address from Nashville at 6 p.m.

This will be the fifth address given by the governor, who was elected in 2022.

The address is being held in the Tennessee State Capitol building.

“Tennessee is leading the nation, and I look forward to sharing my budget and legislative priorities for the upcoming year that will ensure we remain a standard bearer for opportunity, security and freedom,” said Lee. “I believe our state’s best days are ahead, and together with the General Assembly, we will continue working to make life better for all Tennesseans.”

