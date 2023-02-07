Monthly council meeting brings changes for the city

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson City Council meeting took place on Tuesday, with many many topics addressed during a two hour period.

One of the first items of business was to induct the new Mayor’s Youth Council, made of 11 students from private and Jackson-Madison County Schools.

Three heroes were also recognized, Whitney McCord, Megan Brown and Officer Timothy McClain, who helped save the life of a baby that was found in the dumpster on January 19.

Jackson Parks and Recreation areas were another big topic that left with big excitement after the approval to match half the grant funding of $4.2 to $4.3 million to impact parks throughout the city.

“When I got to meet with them a couple weeks ago, and say hey guys, I think we are going to fully fund your skate park. The emotion that came across their face was all I needed, was to see how excited they were to know that their dream is really going to happen,” said Christi David, the Park Operations Manager for the City of Jackson Recreation and Parks Department.

Beyond the skatepark and updates to playgrounds was the discussion of pickleball courts.

“The pickleball community, they came out strong today. We know that they are vibrant in our city. They are wanting to make Jackson a hub for pickleball, and with these added courts, I think we are well on our way to doing that,” David said.

And one topic is leading to study to help find the deeper needs.

“I think City Court is one of those unique departments, cause you want all of our departments to be successful. City Court has two elected officials, independently elected officials, that are in charge of City Court. So we want to come alongside any way we can,” said Mayor Scott Conger. “Just like every department that we have, we are short staffed. You can go to our page of job openings and it’s a long list.”

The next city council will take place March 7.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.