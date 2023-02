Additional information on West TN Nurses Honor Guard

The Nurses Honor Guard is made up of a group of volunteer nurses who pay tribute to nurses at the time of their death by performing the Nightingale Tribute at the funeral or memorial service.

This service is meant to honor the nurses and officially releases them from their nursing duties.

For more information on the West TN Nurses Guard, visit Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/338921648330407.