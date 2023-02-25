Saturday Evening Forecast Update

Mostly cloudy skies and off and on rain showers will continue though Monday morning across West Tennessee. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible this weekend and a few storms could move through Monday morning. Temperatures will remain above normal for most of the forecast. We will have the most up to date forecast on when the showers may impact you weekend plans coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Temperatures will be in the upper 40’s across West Tennessee this evening and skies will be mostly cloudy. There will be patchy fog after 3am. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph. The patchy fog will linger into Sunday morning and clear up before noon.

THIS WEEKEND:

We’ll remain mostly dry this weekend with mostly cloudy skies and highs slowly approaching the 70s once again. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid 60s. There may be some off and on light showers in some parts of the region, but shower chances will increase and get heavier Sunday night around the overnight hours into Monday with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Winds will be from 25-30 miles per hour, with wind gusts of up to 45 mph.

NEXT WEEK:

The work week will start off on a rainy note. Showers should clear out by Monday afternoon, then we’ll be mostly cloudy and windy for the rest of the day. Temps will reach the low 70s. Tuesday will be sunny, with highs in the low 70s. Temps will remain mild and above average for most of the week. Shower chances return to West Tennessee on Wednesday, lasting into the end of the week. We’ll start to cool down a bit as we reach the end of the week.

SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK:

This week is severe weather awareness week in Tennessee, Monday was FLOOD safety! Tuesday was Lightning Safety and Wednesday was Tornado Safety and Thursday was general thunderstorm safety. Friday is how you can stay alerted to potential severe weather in your area. Today’s topic focuses on having multiple ways to receive warnings. This is one of the most important things in severe weather awareness. You cannot act unless you get the message. Do you rely on your mobile devices to receive watches and warnings? Make sure to keep your battery charged and follow the tips below to ensure you stay weather aware! In the Mid South we have several nocturnal severe weather outbreaks. Having multiple ways to receive warnings can keep you safe even while you are sleeping. Here are some nighttime severe weather tips. Did you know there are multiple ways to receive warnings and they are right at your fingertips? While we always recommend having more than one way to get information, there are multiple possibilities in your hands! That includes our WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather App that is free and you can download it from the App Store/Google Play.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Michelle Diaz

Storm Team 7 Forecaster

Twitter – @michellediaztv

Facebook – Michelle Diaz – WBBJ 7

Email – mdiazsanchez@wbbjtv.com