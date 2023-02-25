TBI: Missing teen found, two arrests made

HICKMAN CO., Tenn. —Missing girl found, trafficking suspects in custody.

According to information from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, two people are behind bars after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a 17-year-old missing girl.

TBI investigators with the Human Trafficking division, along with the THP arrested a man and woman, accused of trafficking the girl.

According to the news release, a THP officer conducted a traffic stop in Hickman Co. on February 21, and after questioning the adult passengers and juvenile, contacted the TBI Human Trafficking Unit. Following the investigation, it was determined the juvenile was reported missing from Knoxville, and the adults were believed to have been trafficking her for commercial sex acts.

The juvenile was transported to Nashville for medical care. The two adults were arrested and charged. They are Chadwick Corley (DOB: 10/25/2001), of Memphis, and Zoe Whitlock (DOB: 12/6/2003), of Ellisville, Mississippi.

Both individuals were booked into Hickman County jail on one count each of Trafficking for Commercial Sex Acts. Bond was set at $120,000 for each.

For more crime stories, click here.

For more news happening in Tennessee, click here.