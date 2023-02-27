Michael Lewis Cherry, Jr.

Mr. Cherry died, Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitat ion will be Friday, March 3, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Cherry will lie-in-state Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Macedonia MB Church from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.