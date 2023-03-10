Educator of the Week: Karen Massengill

HENDERSON, Tenn. — It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

Karen Massengill is a kindergarten teacher at Caywood Elementary School in Lexington. She has taught kindergarten in the same classroom for 16 years.

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do after high school, and after a lot of thought, I wanted to help kids. I say that it found me,” Massengill said.

Massengill says the part she enjoys the most about her job is watching her students grow every day.

“I enjoy every day. It’s a new thing every day. And the kids come in with different experiences, different backgrounds, and we all work together. The growth in kindergarten is crazy,” Massengill said.

Massengill says the biggest challenge as a teacher is meeting each child’s individual needs.

“You have kids from different backgrounds and you try to help each kid, you meet them where they are. Some, you know, they’re homeless when they come in or doubled up, and we just get them the help that they need. And Caywood is always really good with resources, and we pull and we help those kids and we meet those needs,” Massengill said.

Massengill says the biggest reward is seeing her students light up as they’re learning.

“I mean they come, and like I said, they don’t read. Some of them don’t know their letters and sounds, and then they’re reading and that’s the biggest reward. That lightbulb moment that you hear and everybody talks about. I mean, you see it in their eyes,” Massengill said.

Massengill says what makes her classroom unique is she does everything she can to make her students feel cared for.

“I love first, then I teach. So I try to love on those babies and make it fun because if they come in not liking kindergarten, then they’ve got a whole lot of road to go. And so you want to make sure that they love coming into your class, it’s fun. I love them up first and then I teach second.” Massengill said.

