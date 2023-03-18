Carroll Co. students get inspired by STEM

CARROLL CO., Tenn. —High School students participate in a special STEM program.

According to a news release from the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, this year’s STEM Inspire Program was a huge success. The Chamber of Carroll Co. has sponsored its STEM program since 2013 and thus far has welcomed 132 students.

The STEM sessions are available to freshmen at Carroll County schools at no charge.

The program aims to have students learn to solve problems using critical thinking, and a higher level of skill set in the areas of science, mathematics, engineering, and technology. The program offers instruction from some of the top scientists in the field from a variety of backgrounds.

This year’s program featured Dr. Letimicia Fears from the Center for Science Outreach at Vanderbilt University as its mentor.

This year’s program had 12 participants that met in four sessions which began on Saturday, January 21 and concluded March 4.

Students who participated in the program this year included: Ava Akins, Alyssa Belew, Tobey Brooks, Rion Cary, Thatcher Crews, Katelynn Essary, Peyton Hays, Brody Huff, McKaylin Johnson, Landon McLearen, Brooklynn Pearson, and Seth Thomas.

Dr. Fears spoke about the program and said, “I really enjoyed working with these bright young people. These students were engaged and interested in taking their science knowledge to the next level. I think it’s great that the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce cares enough to fill this need for their student community members.”

Brad Hurley, Carroll Co. Chamber of Commerce president, says “The STEM Inspire program exposes our young people to different aspects of STEM. We believe this program is a key component of developing our workforce for the future.

For more local news stories, click here.