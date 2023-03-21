Local school receives Lighthouse designation

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A local school celebrated a big accomplishment on Tuesday.

Haywood Elementary School becomes a Lighthouse School

Haywood Elementary School becomes a Lighthouse School

Haywood Elementary School becomes a Lighthouse School

Haywood Elementary School received word right before their spring break that they, after many years of improvements and striving to better, is officially a Lighthouse School!

What is the meaning of lighthouse school?

The Lighthouse School designation is earned by schools that demonstrate, in part, that “the principal, school administration and staff engage in ongoing learning and develop as leaders, while championing leadership for the school.”

“I want to say thank you to all my staff and my students for what they have accomplished. And the only thing we can do is continue to get better and better every day,” said Anna Roberts, the principal.

There are over 5,000 Leader in Me schools in all 50 states and in over 50 countries.

Other Lighthouse schools in West Tennessee include Dyersburg Intermediate School and Parris South Elementary.

You can find a “Leader in Me” school near you, along with other Lighthouse schools across the country, using their map here.

Find more local news here.