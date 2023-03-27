First responders compete in ‘Guns vs. Hoses’ blood drive

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — First responders go head-to-head for a great cause.

The Lexington Police Department, Henderson County Fire, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Department “battled it out” in the Guns vs. Hoses blood drive.

The drive took place at the Henderson County Justice Complex in Lexington.

This was the first year for the event, and all donors received a free LIFELINE Blood Services t-shirt!

“The purpose is so necessary and we don’t realize, I’ve never been in a situation where I needed blood, but living it through my wife and seeing the necessity, it really, I guess, puts a big emphasis on the importance more than I ever saw before,” said Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke.

Officials hope to make this an annual event.

