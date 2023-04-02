It’s National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day!

A classic treat is celebrated…today is National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day!

According to nationaldaycalendar.com, April 2 is observed as National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day and is a celebration of the classic combo in all its delicious forms.

Nationaldaycalendar.com indicates that the sandwich is so popular in America that most people will have consumed around 2,000 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches by the time they finish high school. Now that’s a lot of gooey goodness!

Of course, not everyone is a fan of the treat and there may be some who can’t enjoy it for allergy reasons. But, it still remains one the most popular sandwiches for kids and adults alike.

One report from nationaldaycalendar.com says that in the 1900’s peanut butter was considered a delicacy and only available in places like New York’s fancy establishments.

The first idea for making peanut butter at home was featured in an early edition of Good Housekeeping Magazine. The article suggested using a meat grinder to make a peanut butter spread.

Nationaldaycalendar.com says that the first recipe for the sandwich, comprised of peanut butter and jelly on bread, was feature in Table Talk magazine in 1868. And then the classic treat was born.

The best way to celebrate National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day is to eat something with the delicious combo! Try the classic sandwich or get adventurous and make peanut butter and jelly cupcakes, pies, pancakes, or cookies.

Whatever your favorite, find time today to enjoy the classic treat.