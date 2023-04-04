Report details Boyd’s theft as West TN probation officer

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office released a report Tuesday on their investigation regarding a former West Tennessee probation officer.

According to the report, the investigation ultimately resulted in Tracy Boyd Jr. pleading guilty to one count of theft over $2,500.

The report states Boyd worked as a probation officer for Tennessee Correctional Services West, Inc. (TCSW), which provides misdemeanor probation supervision and intervention services to various courts throughout West Tennessee.

In exchange for the services it provides, TCSW collects fees from probationers. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office says investigators determined Boyd stole at least $2,757 of those collections between July 31, 2019 and August 26, 2019, when his employment was terminated.

The report says Boyd failed to receipt and remit $2,757 of the $8,163 in fees he collected from clients, and in some cases, used an unauthorized receipt book to issue receipts in an effort to conceal his misappropriation.

On November 14, 2022, the report states Boyd pled guilty to theft over $2,500, among other unrelated offenses, in the Madison County Circuit Court.

According to the report, Boyd was given an effective sentence of four years on supervised state probation, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $2,741 to TCSW at the rate of $150 per month.

“We recommend that TCSW utilize a software system that allows it to record collections, issue receipts, and reconcile collections with the amounts posted in its software,” said Comptroller Mumpower. “We also recommend the Jackson City Court develop a written agreement with TCSW for the services the company provides to the court.”

