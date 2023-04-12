Mock crash shows Gibson Co. students dangers of drunk driving

DYER, Tenn. — One local school district is making their students aware of drunk driving.

The Gibson County Special School District Office of Coordinated School Health and community partners hosted an educational presentation about the dangers of drunk driving for the senior class at Gibson County High School.

The scene was of a mock DUI crash and included automobiles with actors involved in a collision in which alcohol is the primary cause of the crash.

“We do not ever want to lose another student,” said Amy Richardson, coordinated school health director. “This has happened in our district a long time ago and I remember that growing up, and so I made it one of my missions that this never happens again.”

Local law enforcement and rescue personnel also conducted this event to be worked as a real crash.

