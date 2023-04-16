Local sorority chapter celebrates 78 years

JACKSON, Tenn. —A local sorority celebrates an over 70 year anniversary.

Nearly 80 years ago, a group of women chartered what is now the Jackson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. to celebrate the chapter’s history and continuing legacy, JTAC hosted a 78th Chapter Anniversary Celebration.









This was the first celebration the chapter has hosted. JTAC was chartered on April 25, 1945, here in Jackson.

Chapter President, Wanda Newsom was excited that this event was held.

“We are so excited that we have a lot of members, as well as guests who have decided to come and celebrate with us, and join in on this great occasion. It warms my heart and just makes me so excited to be a part of this great celebration,” Newsom said.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated is a private, not for profit organization.

For more local news stories, click here.