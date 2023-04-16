Sunday Afternoon Forecast UpdateSunny And Warm Start To Week! Showers Return Thursday

Sunday Afternoon Forecast Update for April 16th: Started off the weekend with beautiful conditions, had a few showers and storms in between, and ended it off like we started.Great conditions this Sunday afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Tonight will be clear, cool and calm with an overnight low around the mid 40s. West wind around 10 to 15 mph.

TOMORROW:

We’ll have a sunny start to our work week- highs in the upper 60s. It will be breezy, with wind gusts up to 30mph at times.

REST OF THE WEEK: Sunny conditions will continue through most of the week (as well as a gradual warm up.)

We’ll reach the 80’s by Wednesday, with showers and thunderstorm chances returning Thursday evening. Rain will last until Friday night, with some light showers lingering into early Saturday morning.

FINAL THOUGHT:

