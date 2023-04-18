Annual RIFA event shows appreciation to volunteers

JACKSON, Tenn. — RIFA shows appreciation for their volunteers.

RIFA hosted its annual Volunteer Appreciation event on Tuesday, sponsored by Cadence Bank, at Baker Brothers BBQ downtown Jackson.

Mayor Scott Conger addressed the guests, and RIFA presented awards in 13 categories to its volunteers.

“Our Bus Stop Cafe is gonna start up. That’s one of our programs where the bus goes out and it serves food while they’re out for the summer,” said Thomas Brown, volunteer manager with RIFA. “Not to mention we’re gonna help out with the hospital with some meals. It’s also time for the produce to be pulled from the gardens and fields, and we’re getting that out to senior citizens all summer long all the way into the fall.”

