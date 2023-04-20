Jackson-Madison County Schools host 2nd annual gala

JACKSON, Tenn. — School officials joined together in celebration of their success.

Thursday night, the Jackson-Madison County School System held their second annual gala.

This event was created for two reasons. One, for local businesses and companies to come in and hear about the state of the schools.

Two, it is to celebrate with spotlighting student achievements and alumni achievements.

“The proceeds for this will go towards a special projects fund that we started at the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation. So this gala was paid for by the sponsorships, and the proceeds go into that fund. No money from the school system was spent on this,” said Melissa Spurgeon, the Chief of Staff at the Jackson-Madison County School System.

During the gala, food was served and entertainment was provided by students and local musician LOLO.

Dr. Marlon King, the superintendent of the Jackson-Madison County School System, also spoke at the gala and offered his State of the Schools address.

During the speech, King highlighted improving upon three key areas of focus: capital improvement, personnel, and academics.

As for academic improvement, 68 students in the school system have scored over a 30 on their ACT.

Jackson Central-Merry Early College High also saw a 1.27 increase in average ACT scores among students.

“We got a level five distinction and an advancing district distinction because of our testing results from the previous school year. So we’ve celebrated that like we should,” Spurgeon said.

A level five distinction is a scale set by the State of Tennessee from one to five that measures achievement and growth.

“And also an advancing district, which means we’re advancing at such a rate that we got that distinction,” Spurgeon said.

Spurgeon said that the climate and culture is what led to these changes in the school system, specifically King’s leadership.

“So when he came in, he concentrated on taking care of employees. And he’s done that by just loving on employees with appreciation and meals and different things like that,” she said.

Spurgeon says that King also did a historical investment plan, where he invested $6.2 million in teachers and non-certified employees for raises and payment increases.

“We really believe that him coming in and just showing our staff and our teachers that they’re appreciated is what led to our growth,” she said.

Twelve schools in the Jackson-Madison County School System have reached a level five distinction.

