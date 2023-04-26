United Way releases new ALICE data

JACKSON, Tenn. — United Way of Tennessee released a groundbreaking study that reveals the size and scope of financial hardship across the state.

UWTN has partnered with “United for ALICE,” which developed a series of standardized measurements that quantify the size of who in Tennessee’s workforce is struggling financially and the reasons why.

UWTN has introduced the latest data on ALICE, which stands for asset limited, income constrained, and employed.

It represents households that are working but cannot afford the basic necessities of housing, food, childcare, health care, transportation and a smartphone.

The ALICE report provides county-by-county and town-level data on the extent of financial instability among households.

The United Way of Tennessee, in association with 30 United Way organizations, come together to fight for the health, education, and financial stability of everyone living in Tennessee.

You can check out the report here.