Student’s art exhibition returns to The Dixie

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Local students art to be on display at The Dixie.

According to a news release from The Dixie Performing Arts Center, next week will begin a special art exhibition featuring works from Huntingdon High School students.

The art will be on display from May 4 through Aug.1, 2023. The artwork will be judged and awards will be given out at the gallery opening happening from 6-8 pm on May 4 in the Ballroom Gallery. The event is free and open to the public and light refreshments will be served.

Most of the participants are students of Mrs. Dana Wyatt’s Art I, II, and III classes. The exhibition will feature landscape paintings, self portraits, still life, and abstract works. The students use a wide range of mediums to create the pieces including watercolors, colored pencils, graphite, acrylic paints, and more.

To find out more information about the event, visit DixiePAC.net.

