Tennessee senator visits Scarlet Rope

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Tennessee senator visited several places here in the Hub City on Monday.

Tennessee senator visits Scarlet Rope

Tennessee senator visits Scarlet Rope

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn visited the Scarlet Rope Center to learn about the work they do and tour the facility.

Scarlet Rope Project is a faith-based non-profit that provides healing and restoration to survivors of sex trafficking. The group works with female survivors who are 18 years and older.

Blackburn was able to see the offices, housing facilities, and the computer room.

“The thing that’s so impressive to me is the way they meet the need of women who are seeking help. They are coming out of a situation of trafficking and abuse,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn continued her evening, speaking at Union University.

Find more local news here.