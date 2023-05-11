VIDEO: Jr. Floats Parade – 85th West Tennessee Strawberry Festival

Check out our full video of the 85th Annual West Tennessee Strawberry Festival Junior Floats Parade!

All the floats in Thursday’s parade were not motorized, so they were pulled, pushed, or rode on.

“I am Miss Teen Lucky Charm, and I am so so excited to be in the Strawberry Festival parade. No, this is actually my fourth or fifth time. It’s really fun, though,” said Stella Higdon.

Many people showed up early to get a great seat for the parade. They told us about all of the things they are excited about and why they enjoy the parade so much.

“Cause you’re amazed. You never know what’s coming next. And it’s awesome. Like the one year we had the Andy Griffith car,” said Christy Buford.

“I’ve been coming since I was a kid, and it’s a special week for the community. And I’m glad to be a part of it. I love watching the bands and the floats. It’s just fantastic,” said Riyan Simmons.

Some float organizers told us why they enjoy participating in this parade so much.

“My float is about my childcare center, Wee Pray Learning Academy, located here in Humboldt, Tennessee. ‘We Pray the Luah Way’ is the title of our float. We enjoy praying, and at our center, we include god,” said Hannah Collins Tate.

The Grand Float Parade will be Friday.

Click here for more information on this year’s Strawberry Festival.

