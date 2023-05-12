Gifts for Mom: Expert shares jewelry ideas ahead of Mother’s Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — There’s still time to get those Mother’s Day gifts.

This Mother’s Day, make mom shine with a gift worthy of all that moms do!

While handmade gifts, brunches and flowers will make her smile, jewelry is the only gift that can be enjoyed 365 days out of the year.

To help make gift giving fool-proof, Amanda Gizzi with Jewelers of America shares the top styles of jewelry gifts for every type of mom and every budget.

“And the great thing about fine jewelry are a couple things,” Gizzi said. “One is that it’s gonna last, not only for today, but also for years to come. And she’ll be able to pass it down to generations. But also, it’s affordable in every budget.”

Many Jewelers of America members have been serving their communities with fine jewelry for more than 100 years.

You’ll find members of Jewelers of America at more than 8,000 jewelry stores across the country.

