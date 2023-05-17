ChatGPT author speaks about the impact of AI

JACKSON, Tenn. — ChatGPT is becoming an artificial intelligence tool that’s being used by many students and workers, but what exactly is it?

ChatGPT is an advanced algorithm. When you look at an algorithm, you look at data processing, but author and ChatgGPT researcher Thomas Fellows says GPT words have become data.

ChatGPT can be seen as a positive as well as a negative.

It can help people write emails or documents. However, it can also take work away from humans.

According to Fellows, ChatGPT and AI can take away jobs.

Fellows says ChatGPT is an algorithm that can not only think convergently, but it’s starting to also think divergently.

“Convergent thinking is like doing a physics problem, a math problem, learning a foreign language, or doing a close reading to a novel. Divergent thinking involves creativity and that is what ChatGPT is able to do because it is an advanced algorithm,” Fellows said.

We asked ChatGPT to give us a statement for this article. This was its reply:

ChatGPT is one of many AIs with the ability to talk and give information to humans.

