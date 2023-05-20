BSE confirmed in cow with ties to TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Cattle with ties to TN confirmed with BSE.

According to a news release from the Tennessee State Veterinarian, a cow with ties to Tennessee was confirmed to have atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE.)

The cow was found to be unwell after arriving at a packing company in South Carolina. The animal was isolated and euthanized per the United State’s Department of Agriculture’s BSE surveillance program. The animal did not enter the food supply. Upon preliminary investigation, it was determined that the cow originated from Southwest Tennessee.

In a statement from the release, State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty had this to say, “We are working closely with our federal partners and animal health officials in South Carolina for this response.” She continued with, “That includes determining prior owners and locations where the affected cow lived in Tennessee and tracing siblings and offspring for testing.”

BSE is a chronic degenerative disease that affects the nervous system in cattle. BSE is caused by an abnormal prion protein. Atypical BSE occurs spontaneously at very low levels in the cattle population, particularly older cattle.

Atypical BSE poses no known risk to human health. It is different from the classic BSE form which has not been found in the U.S. since 2003. BSE is not contagious and cannot be transmitted through contact with other cattle or animals. However, there is no vaccine or treatment to prevent BSE.

The USDA has a strict surveillance program in place to detect and prevent these animals from entering the food supply.

Cattle owners are asked to monitor their herds for health concerns. Signs of BSE in cattle are changes in temperament, poor coordination, abnormal posture, decreased milk production, or loss of condition without loss of appetite.

Cattle owners should report any herd health concerns to their local veterinarian or the State Veterinarian’s office at (615) 837-5120.

