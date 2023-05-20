Perry Co. woman charged with Arson

LINDEN, Tenn. —A Perry County woman is behind bars following a residential fire investigation in Linden.

According to a TBI news release, on April 14, TBI agents along with Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office, Lobelville Fire Department and Linden Fire Department began investigating a fire that occurred at a residence located in the 300 block of King Branch Road.

The investigation led agents to information indicating that the fire was incendiary. Agents identified Kimmy Sue Wilson as the person responsible for setting the fire.

Wilson (DOB: 12/14/78) was taken into custody Friday, May 19 and booked into Perry County Jail on one count of Arson. Her bond was set at $40,000.

