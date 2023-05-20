Three arrested in Shelby Co. for TennCare Fraud

MEMPHIS, Tenn.— Three Shelby Co. residents arrested for TennCare Fraud and Theft of Property.

According to a TBI news release, an investigation by special agents led to the indictment of three Memphis women.

Johnson, Latissa Courtesy of TBI

Jackson, Shaqunna Courtesy of TBI

Jenkins, Syretta Courtesy of TBI

The release stated that after receiving a tip from BlueCare in December 2022 alleging fraudulent billing for TennCare services in Memphis, an investigation was launched. During the investigation, agents uncovered information that between June 2022 to October 2022, Latissa Johnson, mother of a TennCare recipient, schemed with her child’s home care provider, Shaquana Jackson, submitting claims for care that was never provided. The investigation also led agents to determine Jackson’s supervisor, Syretta Jenkins also participated.

A Shelby County Grand Jury returned indictments on May 2 charging Johnson (DOB: 11/16/85), Jackson (DOB: 2/15/96), Jenkins (DOB: 05/29/80) each with TennCare Fraud and Theft of Property ($10,000 tp $60,000).

On Tuesday, May 16 Jackson and Jenkins surrendered to authorities. On Friday May 19 the TBI with the assistance of the Memphis Police Department Fugitive Team, Johnson was taken into custody. All three of the suspects were booked into the Shelby County East Women’s Facility on $25,000.