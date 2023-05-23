Lawsuit filed against company over alleged robocalls

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against Avid Telecom.

According to a news release, Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is suing Michael D. Lansky, LLC, which does business under the name Avid Telecom, its owner Michael Lansky, and its vice president Stacey S. Reeves, for allegedly initiating and facilitating billions of illegal robocalls.

Skrmetti says the calls made to millions of people violates the Telephone Consumer Protect Act, the Telemarketing Sales Rule, and other federal and state telemarketing and consumer laws.

“Everybody hates robocalls, especially when they are used to take advantage of our most vulnerable citizens,” Skrmetti said. “I appreciate the efforts of this bipartisan group to stop this relentless annoyance and protect Tennesseans from exploitive interruptions.”

The release claims that Avid Telecom made more than 7.5 billion calls to telephone numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry between December 2018 and January 2023.

The release says around 200 million were to Tennessee numbers.

Read the full news release here.