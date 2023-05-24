New pickleball courts open in McKenzie

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — One city welcomes a new sport in their community.

McKenzie Mayor Ryan Griffin invited media to the city to discuss the new pickleball courts.

Organizers say pickleball is fun, social, and friendly!

The rules are simple and the game is easy for beginners to learn, but can develop into a fast-paced, competitive game as well.

Pickleball was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, with three dads credited for creating the game.

The ribbon cutting for the new courts was held earlier this week at McKenzie Park.

“We just all together thought it’d be a good way to bring more people to the community, and give something else to the kids and the older adults a way to get some more outdoor activity,” said Billy Hollowell, Director of Parks and Recreation.

“So we’re just excited about all this is gonna bring to McKenzie,” added Mayor Griffin.

Pickleball has evolved from original handmade equipment and simple rules into a popular sport throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The game is growing internationally as well, with many European and Asian countries adding courts.

