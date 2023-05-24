Weapon seized on school bus from Trenton Elementary student

TRENTON, Tenn. — Wednesday morning, the parent of a student at Trenton Elementary School informed us of an incident on a school bus.

According to a message from the Trenton Special School District, it was brought to their attention that a student had a weapon at the bus stop.

Trenton Police Department intercepted the bus before it reached the school. The student was removed and authorities seized the weapon.

The exact weapon involved as not been confirmed at this time.

School officials say everyone is safe and appropriate disciplinary action is being taken.

