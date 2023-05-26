Ceremony brings reason for Memorial Day to the forefront

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A ceremony was held ahead of Memorial Day, bringing the reason why we celebrate to the forefront.

Every year, the Friday before Memorial Day, Parkers Crossroads invites everyone out for a Memorial Day ceremony.

The ceremony is held in order to remember and honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Many veterans and supporters of those who have served attended and engaged in the multiple traditions used to show respect to those who are missed, but not forgotten.

The Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts also participated by placing flags out prior to the ceremony.

One of those who played a big part of preparing for the ceremony was James Lindsey, who is a Vietnam veteran.

“Coming home, when I came home on leave they asked me to put on civilian clothes, people protesting at the airport. I was in uniform. Things have changed a lot, but everything else has changed. We’re getting honored now,” Lindsey said.

The cemetery not only holds a special place to come honor those no longer here, but also gives a place of unity.

“Mr. Eddie Long, he runs this cemetery just like it’s his backyard. And I’m very appreciative of him for doing the kind of job in his hands, that they do here,” Lindsey said.

“Thankful for this place. Thankful that it is one where the rural community can come too,” said Daisy Short, a coordinator for Wreaths Across America. “Drove through here just to look around, and there was a lady sitting over there in her chair, like a walker. And she was sitting there all by herself, in this big place, looking at her love one.”

Short continued by expressing that everyone is welcomed and many shared the push for the younger generation to continue to be involved.

Parkers Crossroads hosts various ceremonies throughout the year, including Wreaths Across America that will take place on Dec. 16.

For more information on the cemetery, click here.

Find more news out of Henderson County here.