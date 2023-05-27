Rainy And Stormy Saturday, Mostly Sunny Week Ahead

Good morning West Tennessee! You’ll need your rain jacket and umbrella if you plan to go out today, but on the bright side we’ll have a Sunny Sunday!

THIS WEEKEND:

We’re starting off Memorial Day weekend on a rainy and stormy note. Showers are starting to develop south of 1-40 this morning. We’ll get a slight break around noon before showers and thunderstorms return to the region for this evening. Rain should clear out by 8-9PM tonight. Tonight’s conditions will be mostly cloudy, then gradually clearing as we start our Sunday morning. Sunday will be sunny and a bit cooler than today, with highs in the mid 70s all across the region. Overnight lows are to be in the lower to upper 50s.

THIS WEEK:

The week looks to be mostly sunny and dry for the most part — however, there are chances for showers and thunderstorms to return to the region Thursday afternoon/evening. Otherwise, highs will stick around the mid to upper 80s all week, with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

Enjoy your Memorial Day Weekend everyone!

