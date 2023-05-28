Sunny And Dry Conditions For Memorial Day!

What a great end to the weekend! Today has been beautiful across #WestTennessee – perfect conditions to end Memorial Day weekend.

TONIGHT:

Tonight will be mostly clear with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light east after midnight.

TOMORROW – MEMORIAL DAY:

#MemorialDay will be warm, sunny and dry! Highs in the upper 70s, low 80s. Monday night is to be mostly clear, with a low around 59. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

THIS WEEK:

Mostly sunny and dry conditions are to continue for the next few days. Chances for showers and thunderstorms return on Wednesday afternoon, lasting for the rest of the week.

Enjoy your Memorial Day Weekend everyone!

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team 7 Forecaster

Michelle Diaz

Facebook: Michelle Diaz – WBBJ 7

Twitter: @michellediaztv